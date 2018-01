The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture has noted the passing of South Africa’s literary prodigal son, Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile with sadness. The Chairperson of the Committee Ms. Xoliswa Tom said the nation is poorer without this giant of the world of poetry. “His death should inspire young authors and poets into wanting to read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...