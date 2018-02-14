Alwihda Info
South Africa: Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission to Host Annual Conference on Improving State Procurement for Real Economic Empowerment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Février 2018 modifié le 14 Février 2018 - 01:10


State procurement will come under the spotlight at the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission’s annual conference that will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday, 15 March 2018. The theme of the conference, Improving State Procurement for Real Empowerment, aimed at finding effective ways in which the state can make […]

