Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Understand China's Endeavor through Xi Jinping's Two Sessions Footprint


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 11 Mars 2018 modifié le 11 Mars 2018 - 17:04

It is a unique political practice in China for the nation’s top leaders to directly participate in the discussions during the Two Sessions.


By Peng Fei from People’s Daily

Understand China's Endeavor through Xi Jinping's Two Sessions Footprint
The annual Two Sessions has always been viewed as an excellent opportunity to observe China’s political trends and social development, but the best window for observation came when General Secretary #XiJinping participated in delegate groups’ deliberations.

It is a unique political practice in China for the nation’s top leaders to directly participate in the discussions during the Two Sessions.

On the one hand, the Party and State leaders are also deputies to the National People’s Congress. Therefore, it is their duty to participate in the meetings of their delegate groups.

On the other hand, by participating in the meetings, leaders can hear directly the voices from the grassroots. They can also express their own opinions on related topics, and add value to the discussions on relevant issues and the promulgation of specific policies.

In the past five years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has participated in the discussions of the different groups 30 times, when topics concerning poverty alleviation, livelihood, national unity, political ecology, environmental protection, and other fields were addressed.

During their discussions, many memorable quotations came up, including one comparing ethnicity unity with pomegranate seeds, not only guiding the development of various fields, but also providing the latest insights for people at home and abroad to understand China’s policy ideas and governance.

This year, General Secretary Xi Jinping has already described the Chinese system as “a new type of party system” and has stated the development of Inner Mongolia cannot just rely on the natural resources of “sheep, coal, soil, and gas.”

A careful observer of the Two Sessions will know how to pick up new focuses of leaders, and will pay attention to the various discussions of the different groups. Are you ready to understand China through the Two Sessions?

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/03/2018

Tchad : des appels au boycott de l'opération ville morte

Tchad : des appels au boycott de l'opération ville morte

Tchad : le ministère de la fonction publique lance le recensement de ses agents Tchad : le ministère de la fonction publique lance le recensement de ses agents 10/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des appels au boycott de l'opération ville morte

10/03/2018

Le combat s’annonce dur pour Déby !

10/03/2018

Perspectives économiques en Afrique 2018 de la BAD : zoom sur l’Afrique centrale

11/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ?

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ?

Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient… Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient… 08/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 10/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

Du statut d’étudiant au statut de salarié : Est-ce le changement de l’impossible ?

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.