Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Why Citi Cash Cards are the Best Option for You?


- 14 Septembre 2021

Citi is the largest financial services company in the United States and also one of the largest issuers of credit and debit cards. Citi offers a variety of cash cards, cash back cards, travel cards and other types of cash back reward. Citi has custom cards that can be used globally to enjoy the benefits of travel miles, air miles and other benefits.


Citi cash cards are easy to apply for and most people get their cash card approved within minutes. You don't need to have good credit to apply for a Citi cash card . If you have a checking or savings account with the bank that handles your card you can quickly apply online. Or if you prefer to apply over the phone you may want to call your bank and speak with a customer service representative to find out how Citi cards are accepted at branches worldwide.

Travel Reward Programs:

 

Citi is committed to providing customers with the best cash card and travel rewards programs. Citi's cash cards are reported to offer the most flexible programs available in the industry. Citi cash cards are great tools for earning extra miles, cash back or cash value rewards. You can use your Citi cash card for shopping online, hotels, restaurants, gas stations, department stores and many other locations worldwide. Citi offers the most travel rewards on their airline cards. Citi uses the World Travel Awards program to reward customers for their business travel and personal travel expenses.

Can be Use Anywhere:

 
 

Citi cash cards can be used anywhere MasterCard and Visa are accepted, but Citi is the only credit card that is accepted for ATM usage worldwide. Citi does not participate in the AMEX credit card network. Citi uses an exclusive network of over 500 ATMs around the world. Citi custom cards are offered at a variety of cash prices. Citi custom card benefits include generous reward programs and air miles programs.
 

Variety of Benefits:

 
 

Citi offers customers a variety of cash card benefits including travel rewards and cash back programs. Citi cardholders can choose from a variety of cash cards including one that features zero interest for five years on purchases, an introductory APR for twelve months of interest free payments on purchases and balance transfers, and a zero percent ARP (annual percentage rate). Citi offers a cash back program that has no annual fee and gives cash back on all types of purchases, including cash, gas, airline tickets, and purchases at department stores. 


Citi also offers an option that allows cardholders to pay interest on the cash balance at an annual rate after the introductory period is gone. The Citi custom card benefits have a variety of different payment options including monthly payments, direct deposit, electronic transfer to a bank account, credit or debit card, and they even have an option that allows you to make automatic payments online.
 

Citi custom card benefits can be used for everyday living expenses, traveling expenses and even cash advance and loan payments. Citi custom card benefits make life easier by giving cardholders options. Citi cardholders need to choose the right card benefits for their unique financial situations. Citi custom card benefits are a way for consumers to make the most out of their card accounts.


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/09/2021

Tchad : l'OIM lance un mécanisme national d'orientation des victimes de traite

Tchad : l'OIM lance un mécanisme national d'orientation des victimes de traite

Tchad : les rakcha et clando interdits de circuler entre 23h et 4h à Abéché Tchad : les rakcha et clando interdits de circuler entre 23h et 4h à Abéché 14/09/2021

Populaires

Le tchadien Ibrahim Wang Laouna bientôt gérant d'un club camerounais ?

15/09/2021

Tchad : la ville d’Abéché réglemente l’ouverture des bars dancing

14/09/2021

Togo : des nominations dans les rangs des forces armées

14/09/2021
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/09/2021 - Olivier Noudjalbaye Dedingar, Expert technique et journaliste indépendant

Cameroun : l’enrichissement illicite préoccupe

Cameroun : l’enrichissement illicite préoccupe

Tchad : le dialogue national inclusif est-il nécessaire ? Tchad : le dialogue national inclusif est-il nécessaire ? 06/09/2021 - Martin Hidgé Ndouba

ANALYSE - 04/09/2021 - Dr Zachée Betche

Terrorisme : pourquoi le Sahel africain ?

Terrorisme : pourquoi le Sahel africain ?

L’application du bilinguisme au Tchad, un mauvais départ L’application du bilinguisme au Tchad, un mauvais départ 30/08/2021 - Martin Hidgé Ndouba

REACTION - 04/06/2021 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : suspendu de ses fonctions, le délégué de l'environnement du Salamat se défend

Tchad : suspendu de ses fonctions, le délégué de l'environnement du Salamat se défend

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire 03/01/2021 - Mbainaissem Gédéon

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter