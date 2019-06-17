Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

2019 Africa Shared Value Summit Calls on Business to Take Action for Profit with Purpose


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The third annual Africa Shared Value Summit (www.AfricaSharedValueSummit.com) took place last week in Nairobi, Kenya – the first time the event has come to East Africa. The diverse programme of thought leaders engaged a packed hall of delegates with thought-provoking insights and Shared Value case studies over the two days. The first of its kind […]

The third annual Africa Shared Value Summit (www.AfricaSharedValueSummit.com) took place last week in Nairobi, Kenya – the first time the ev...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/06/2019

L'opposant tchadien Mahamat Nouri arrêté en France (famille)

L'opposant tchadien Mahamat Nouri arrêté en France (famille)

Tchad : 7 choses à savoir cette semaine dans la revue de la presse Tchad : 7 choses à savoir cette semaine dans la revue de la presse 16/06/2019

Populaires

L'opposant tchadien Mahamat Nouri arrêté en France (famille)

17/06/2019

Soudan : l'ancien président El Béchir face à la justice

16/06/2019

Tchad : les recettes pétrolières en hausse

17/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s’installent dans les quartiers
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus !

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus !

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti" Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti" 10/06/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui