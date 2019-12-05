2019 African Economic Conference: Work as one and listen to the youth to create jobs for Africa’s next generation, delegates urge policymakers

Africa must work as one to turn the continent’s ‘youth bulge’ into opportunities, delegates at the closing of the 2019 African Economic Conference said on Wednesday. The three-day conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, discussed initiatives for boosting entrepreneurship, improving the business ecosystem, access to capital and better infrastructure – all to create decent jobs […]
