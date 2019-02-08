Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

400 West African Journalists trained on Migration Reporting since 2018, latest in Guinea-Bissau


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Accurate, clear and well-documented media coverage on migration plays a crucial role in raising awareness in West Africa on the risks of irregular migration and in the reintegration of returning migrants in their communities. As prominent community educators in countries where the illiteracy rate approaches 60 per cent, journalists often receive limited or no journalism training, […]

Accurate, clear and well-documented media coverage on migration plays a crucial role in raising awareness...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/02/2019

Tchad : la CPDC écrit à Kebzabo, "le rôle de chef de file est purement protocolaire"

Tchad : la CPDC écrit à Kebzabo, "le rôle de chef de file est purement protocolaire"

Tchad : décret de nomination au ministère du Pétrole Tchad : décret de nomination au ministère du Pétrole 07/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : les rescapés de l'UFR faits prisonniers

08/02/2019

Tchad : Tom Erdimi appelle les militaires à ne pas se battre

08/02/2019

Tchad : une vingtaine de nominations au ministère de l’Administration du territoire

08/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad-Israël : que pensent les tchadiens du rétablissement des relations diplomatiques ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 05/02/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : le huitième accord de paix

Centrafrique : le huitième accord de paix

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements 01/02/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.