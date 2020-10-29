AU Ministers of Trade report progress in African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) negotiations

Just short of one month after assuming Chairship of the African Union Ministers of Trade, South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has chaired his second meeting of the Ministerial negotiating body with the aim of finalising the key aspects of the outstanding AfCFTA negotiations to enable the start of preferential trade […]

Just short of one month after assuming Chairship of the African Union Ministers of Trade, South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...