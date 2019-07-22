Adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Mooketsi Kgotlele

The adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Mooketsi Kgotlele, former General Secretary of the Botswana Football Association (BFA), guilty of having accepted bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics. The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kgotlele were initiated on 6 September […]

