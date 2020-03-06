Africa Climate Week in Kampala Postponed

The UN Climate Change secretariat, in close collaboration with all the other organizing partners, has decided to put Africa Climate Week in Kampala on hold. This is to ensure the health and safety of all participants in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The meeting, which was planned to take place 20 to 24 April 2020, […]

The UN Climate Change secretariat, in close collaboration with all the other organizing partners, has decided to put Africa Climate Week in Kampala on hold. This is ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...