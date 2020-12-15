Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) Launches US $8.5Million Grant to support Clean Energy Businesses in Somalia

The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) (www.AECFAfrica.org) has launched a US$ 8.5 million grant facility to support adoption and diversification of renewable energy solutions in the Somalia and Somaliland. This is a component of the REACT Sub Saharan programme, that seeks to reduce poverty through a transformational increase in the use of renewable energy by […]

The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) (www.AECFAfrica.org) has launched a US$ 8.5 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...