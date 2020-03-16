Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism launches $2.2 mill project in Nigeria to boost fertilizer supply to 200,000 farmers

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) has kick-started a $2.2 million project to provide fertilizer suppliers in Nigeria with financial support to improve supply for 200,000 smallholder farmers. The trade credit guarantee project is AFFM’s first in the West African nation and will involve 10 fertilizer suppliers, 12 hub agro-dealers and 120 retail agro-dealers. The […]

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) has kick-started a $2.2 million project to provide fertilize...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...