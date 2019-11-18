Africa Has All Ingredients for a New Era of Success

If you follow news about Africa, it’s easy to find disheartening headlines about the continent’s struggles. But those stories do not paint a complete picture. Every day, I read encouraging news about African entrepreneurs and business leaders who are making a positive impact. A few examples: – Kola Karim’s Shoreline Natural Resources has grown its […]

If you follow news about Africa, it’s easy to find disheartening headlines about the continent’s struggles. But those stories do not...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...