Africa Has All Ingredients for a New Era of Success

If you follow news about Africa, it’s easy to find disheartening headlines about the continent’s struggles. But those stories do not paint a complete picture. Every day, I read encouraging news about African entrepreneurs and business leaders who are making a positive impact. A few examples: – Kola Karim’s Shoreline Natural Resources has grown its […]
If you follow news about Africa, it’s easy to find disheartening headlines about the continent’s struggles. But those stories do not...
If you follow news about Africa, it’s easy to find disheartening headlines about the continent’s struggles. But those stories do not...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...