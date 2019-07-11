Africa Investment Forum 2019: Nigeria expected to be major player

Nigeria will feature significantly in the 2019 Africa Investment Forum scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa this November, business leaders and government heard at a roadshow event held in the capital Abuja. Following the hugely successful inaugural edition held last year, the African Development Bank’s innovative investment marketplace set up to accelerate investment […]
Nigeria will feature significantly in the 2019 Africa Investment Forum scheduled to take place in Jo...
Nigeria will feature significantly in the 2019 Africa Investment Forum scheduled to take place in Jo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...