Africa Oil & Power (AOP) launches South Africa, Angola, Senegal and Equatorial Guinea investment reports at 2019 conference

Africa Oil & Power’s (AOP) Africa Energy Series (AES) reports are set to launch at the 2019 AOP conference in Cape Town (www.AOP2019.com); ministers from South Africa, Senegal, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea will present the country-specific investment reports throughout the three-day conference; all delegates attending AOP 2019 will receive a copy of the AES reports; […]

Africa Oil & Power’s (AOP) Africa Energy Series (AES) reports are set to launch at the 2019 AOP conference in ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...