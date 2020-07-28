Africa Oil Week releases “Opportunities for Africa in the Energy Transition” report, with accompanying webinar set to take place this Wednesday

Africa Oil Week (http://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/) has launched of first in a series of complimentary reports, produced in association with Wood Mackenzie. The report “Opportunities for Africa in the Energy Transition”, will be accompanied by a free-to-attend webinar taking place this Wednesday (29 July, 15:00 GMT+1). Posing the question “What does the energy transition mean for Africa?”, […]

Africa Oil Week (http://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/) has ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...