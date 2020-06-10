Alwihda Info
African Business and Finance Experts join forces with Save the Children in Innovative Partnership to tackle Covid-19 in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juin 2020


A new partnership bringing together private enterprise and the UK’s leading non-profit humanitarian organisation for children has been formed to tackle the challenges posed by Covid-19 in Africa. The African Pandemic Response Alliance (APRA) (https://www.AfricaPRA.org/), made up of businesses and financial experts with deep knowledge of and connections to Africa, has joined forces with Save […]

