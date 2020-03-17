Alwihda Info
African Development Bank Debars Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited And Bluestream Systems And Device Limited For Fraudulent Practices


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mars 2020


The African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) on 17 March 2020, announces the debarment of Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited for 36 months and Bluestream Systems and Device Limited for 12 months. Both companies are registered in Nigeria. An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited […]

