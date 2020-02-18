African Development Bank Director Hanan Morsy named one of Egypt’s 50 most influential women

The Director of Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research at the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/), Dr Hanan Morsy, has been named one of Egypt’s 50 most influential women. Dr Hala El Said, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, gave the award on 5 February in a ceremony organized under auspices of the Egyptian Prime Minister. […]

