African Development Bank Group Approves EUR400 million Lusophone Compact Guarantee program to boost private sector development


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) Group on Wednesday approved the Lusophone Compact Guarantee Program (LCGP or the Compact), with a maximum risk exposure of up to EUR400 million. The new Compact offers a big boost to business development initiatives for the Bank’s non-sovereign portfolio in its Portuguese-speaking African member countries. […]

