African Development Bank Group approves $440,000 emergency relief assistance for flood victims in South Sudan and Sudan

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org ) has approved an emergency assistance relief package of $440,000 to fund ongoing humanitarian and emergency relief efforts in areas recently hit by floods in South Sudan and Sudan. The package, from the Bank’s Special Relief Fund, will be split nearly equally between the two countries and will be […]

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org ) has approved an emergency assistance relief package of $440,00...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...