African Development Bank Rebuts World Bank President’s comments on Africa’s debt profile

In several news reports, World Bank President David Malpass was recently quoted as saying some Multilateral Development Banks, including the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org), have a tendency to lend too quickly and in the process, add to the continent’s debt problems. Download Document: http://bit.ly/3btFgKW This statement is inaccurate and not fact based. It impugns the […]
