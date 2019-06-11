Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank and Niger sign financing agreement to support Kandadji project


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Republic of Niger and the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Tuesday signed a $128.8 million financing agreement to support the “Kandadji” project for the regeneration of ecosystems and the development of the Niger Valley (PA-KRESMIN). Nigerien Minister of Planning Aïchatou Kane Boulama, who signed on behalf of Niger’s Government, expressed her gratitude to the […]

The Republic of Niger and the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Tuesday signed a $128.8 mil...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/06/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs 11/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

11/06/2019

Tchad : 23 nominations dans les délégations provinciales du ministère de l'Elevage

11/06/2019

Tchad : mérite militaire avec palme d'or pour 27 officiers supérieurs

11/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s’installent dans les quartiers
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 10/06/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers 05/06/2019 - Info Alwihda