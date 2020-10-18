African Development Bank’s second virtual business opportunities seminar of 2020, draws 250 global partners and suppli ers

The African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) hosted its second virtual business opportunities seminar in 2020 (BOS) on 13 and 14 October. The BOS offers a one-stop shop for individuals and consulting firms, civil contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and diplomatic commercial attachés from the Bank Group’s regional and non-regional members seeking to provide goods and services… Read more […]

The African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...