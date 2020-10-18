Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank’s second virtual business opportunities seminar of 2020, draws 250 global partners and suppli ers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Octobre 2020


The African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) hosted its second virtual business opportunities seminar in 2020 (BOS) on 13 and 14 October. The BOS offers a one-stop shop for individuals and consulting firms, civil contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and diplomatic commercial attachés from the Bank Group’s regional and non-regional members seeking to provide goods and services… Read more […]

The African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/10/2020

Tchad : à Ngorkosso, la CENI reçoit un appui en véhicules et groupes électrogènes

Tchad : à Ngorkosso, la CENI reçoit un appui en véhicules et groupes électrogènes

Tchad : à Mongo, le député Moussa Kadam sensibilise sur le recensement électoral Tchad : à Mongo, le député Moussa Kadam sensibilise sur le recensement électoral 17/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : changer le drapeau national, une proposition de pré-forum

18/10/2020

Tchad : un poste de vice-président pour "suppléer le chef de l'État dans ses lourdes responsabilités" ?

18/10/2020

Tchad : vice-présidence, sénat, serment confessionnel, les propositions des pré-forums

18/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Ouaddaï, l'UNDR appelle chaque citoyen à avoir sa carte d'électeur
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda