African Development Bank to launch report: Creating decent jobs: strategies, policies and instruments


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


What: Launch of the ‘Creating decent jobs: strategies, policies and instruments report When: 12 September 2019 Who: African Development Bank, Macroeconomics Policy, Forecasting and Research Department Location: Babacar N’Diaye Auditorium, African Development Bank Group Head Office, Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire Time: 11.30 am to 13.00 pm The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) will present its latest… Read […]

What: Launch of the ‘Creating decent jobs: strategies, policies and instruments re...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 09/09/2019

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

Tchad : le secteur informel est "constitué à plus de 90% par les femmes" Tchad : le secteur informel est "constitué à plus de 90% par les femmes" 08/09/2019

Tchad : des falsificateurs de papiers automobiles interpellés

09/09/2019

Tchad : une association lancée pour "pallier à certains maux que vit la société"

09/09/2019

The African Union Commission, AUDA-NEPAD and OCP Group Deepen Collaboration to Develop Agriculture in Africa

08/09/2019
Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
POINT DE VUE - 07/09/2019 - Djasrabaye Adolphe

Tchad : comment réussir la semaine de l'arbre en 4 points

L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade L’état-nation à Djibouti : une greffe forcée rejetée par le corps nomade 05/09/2019 - Anihay Assa

ANALYSE - 07/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Nationalité française et statut civil de droit commun : clarification du juge judiciaire

Visite de Sassou N'Guesso à Paris : de l’avion à l’environnement, les médias français n’établissent pas le pont Visite de Sassou N'Guesso à Paris : de l’avion à l’environnement, les médias français n’établissent pas le pont 04/09/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019