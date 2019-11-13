Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Energy Chamber Takes Part in High-Level Debate on the Future of the Global Oil & Gas Industry at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org) participated in the Oil & Gas 4.0 Strategic Roundtables at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi this week. During the “Energy trends, policy formation and geopolitical factors affecting the global oil and gas industry” roundtable, the Chamber provided a critical African perspective to the global debate on energy transition. Key issues addressed […]

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org) part...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/11/2019

Tchad : le nouveau préfet du département de Ouara installé

Tchad : le nouveau préfet du département de Ouara installé

Tchad : "alors qu'ils savent qu'il n'y a pas d'argent, on accuse quelqu'un d'avoir détourné" Tchad : "alors qu'ils savent qu'il n'y a pas d'argent, on accuse quelqu'un d'avoir détourné" 12/11/2019

Populaires

Idriss Déby : "Il y a un déficit de la gouvernance mondiale"

13/11/2019

Tchad-Namibie : coup d'envoi du match à Windhoek

13/11/2019

Eliminatoires CAN 2021 : Le Tchad s'incline face à la Namibie à Windhoek

13/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "alors qu'ils savent qu'il n'y a pas d'argent, on accuse quelqu'un d'avoir détourné"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa