African Ministers Stress the Need for Greater Investment to Revitalise Energy Sector and Drive Sustainable Recovery

Ministers from African countries representing nearly three-quarters of the continent’s energy consumption and more than half of its population met with global energy leaders today to consider how to revitalise the African energy sector and enable a sustainable economic recovery after the pandemic. Under the theme of Securing Africa’s Energy Future in the Wake of […]

Ministers from African countries representing nearly three-quarters of the continent’s energy consumption and more than hal...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...