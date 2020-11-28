Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

African Ministers Stress the Need for Greater Investment to Revitalise Energy Sector and Drive Sustainable Recovery


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Novembre 2020


Ministers from African countries representing nearly three-quarters of the continent’s energy consumption and more than half of its population met with global energy leaders today to consider how to revitalise the African energy sector and enable a sustainable economic recovery after the pandemic. Under the theme of Securing Africa’s Energy Future in the Wake of […]

