African themeparks and Family Entertainment Centers (FECs) to benefit from ‘DEAL 2020’ in Dubai

The region will witness the largest show in the amusement industry – DEAL 2020, to provide an effective platform for the stakeholders within the African entertainment and amusement sector. Over 300 plus exhibitors will be present at the 26th edition of the [DEAL 2020](http://www.dealmiddleeastshow.com./) ([www.DealMiddleEastShow.com](http://www.dealmiddleeastshow.com/)) Show (Dubai Entertainment… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/african-themeparks-and-family-entertainment-centers-f...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...