Agriculture Fast Track Fund to launch 17 new projects in support of agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana and seven other African countries

Who: The African Development Bank What: Launch of 17 new grant projects funded by the [Agriculture Fast Track Fund (AFT)](https://www.afdb.org/en/topics-and-sectors/initiatives-partnerships/agriculture-fast-track-aft-fund/) (https://bit.ly/2P94vrr) Date: Wednesday, 17 April 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00am Venue: African Development Bank, Ghana Country Office, Ridge, Accra. The African Development Bank… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/agriculture-fast-track-fund-to-launch-17-new-pro...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...