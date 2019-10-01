Al-Shabaab Terrorist targeted in U.S. Airstrike, Baledogle attack update

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist near Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, Sept. 30. “This strike demonstrates that U.S. and Somali forces will continue to take every opportunity to counter and degrade the capacity of al-Shabaab to plan and conduct attacks,” said U.S. Air Force […]
In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an...
In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...