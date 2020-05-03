Aliko Dangote Foundation engages 54gene Laboratory to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 test per day in Kano

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) (www.Dangote.com/foundation/), a philanthropic endeavor of Aliko Dangote, has contracted 54Gene, a molecular diagnostics company specialized in research, and diagnostics, to immediately set up a 400 test/day capacity laboratory in Kano State. 54Gene is accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and has already set up labs in Lagos […]

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) (www.Dangote.com/foundation/), a philanthropic endeavor of Aliko Da...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...