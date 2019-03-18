Alwihda Info
All Set For Kwese Sevens 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Harare Province Under-21 reaches semi-finals All is set for the third edition of the Kwese Sevens Tournament which will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club Machinery Exchange Stadium on the 23rd and 24th of Match. The tournament will feature 10 senior men’s teams, five women’s teams and six local school teams who will play […]

