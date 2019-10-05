Alwihda Info
Angolan Energy Exec Pugliese Says NJ Ayuk’s New Book Connects Governance and Gas Monetization with African Advancement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Octobre 2019


“Bribery is not a smart business model.” Leading African energy attorney NJ Ayuk maintains that corruption in all its forms is one of the most significant barriers to business growth on the continent. Ayuk’s position, which he elaborates on in his new book, Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals, has […]

