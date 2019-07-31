Appointment of new Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya

The Government has decided to appoint Major General Md Jahangir Kabir Talukder, SUP, PBGM, awc, psc as the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Republic of Kenya. Major General Md Jahangir Kabir Talukder, SUP, PBGM, awc, psc was commissioned from Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in the Corps of Infantry in Bangladesh Army on 21 […]

The Government has decided to appoint Major General Md Jahangir Kabir Talukder, SUP, PBGM, awc, psc as the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the R...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...