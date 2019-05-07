Art Meets Migration: Mirage of Hope Exhibition opens in Tunisia

“In art, no borders,” said Victor Hugo. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Centre for Culture and Arts opened the Mirage d’espoir (Mirage of Hope) exhibition this past weekend (03/05), which continues through 2 June at Palais El Abdelliya. This contemporary art exhibition is part of an IOM Tunisia initiative to present […]
