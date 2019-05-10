As Ebola cases spike, IRC’s David Miliband visits DRC: “The situation is far more dangerous than the statistic of 1000 deaths, itself the second largest in history, suggests”

Over 1600 cases, over 1000 deaths have now been recorded;The April number alone (406 cases) would be the fourth largest outbreak in history; Ebola response needs major reset to earn trust of local people. The ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has killed 1,074 people. In total 1,604 have been infected […]

