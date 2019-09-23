Alwihda Info
BBC News Somali presenter returns to the airwaves- Abdirizak Atosh


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 23 Septembre 2019 modifié le 23 Septembre 2019 - 21:23


BBC News Somali presenter returns to the airwaves- Abdirizak Atosh
From 1st Oct 2019, well known presenter Abdirizak Atosh will return to the BBC News Somali team following a one year career break. He will be broadcasting once again on BBC News Somali radio programmes.

Atosh is a veteran presenter with over 20 years of service, and his return comes just a few months after the relocation of all BBC News Somali radio programmes from London to East Africa. They are a leading international radio broadcaster in Somalia and from their new base in Nairobi, the radio team continue to serve Somali audiences with dedication through a mix of daily radio programmes. This includes 2.5 hrs of daily radio programming with coverage of current affairs, news analysis, arts, culture and sports; a flagship 1hr News programme “Dunida Iyo Maanta” and 30mins of entertainment news every Thursday.

Abdullahi Abdi, Editor of BBC News Somali says, “Atosh is a popular presenter with an exceptional connection to Somali audiences and we look forward to having him back on air. We expect his return will help us further engage with our audiences, and add a lot of energy to the Nairobi-based excellent teams.”

BBC News Somali has increased its audience by more than 60 % in the last year, and now reaches 5.9m people weekly, spread across the Somali-speaking world.



