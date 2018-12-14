Barewa Rugby Club to face Cowrie Rugby Club in repeat of 2016 Presidents Cup final

Barewa Rugby Club of Kano defeated Cowrie Rugby Club of Lagos 8-7 in 2016 final at The Old Parade Grounds in Abuja to win the Presidents’ Cup National title. They will meet again this weekend, Saturday 15 December at 2pm in a highly competitive National Rugby final match at the Mainbowl of the National Stadium […]

Barewa Rugby Club of Kano defeated Cowrie Rugby Club of Lagos 8-7 in 2016 final at The Old Parade Grounds in Abuja to win the Presidents’ Cup National title. They w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...