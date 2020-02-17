Basketball Africa League (BAL): Transcripts of All Star 2020 Game Players

Q. Giannis, why was it important for you to have your brothers, Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid on this team and picking them, given your African heritage, and what was it like to share the floor with them and what message does it send to the world about the talent from that continent? GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO: […]

Q. Giannis, why was it important for you to have your brothers, Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid on this team and picking them, given your African heritage, and what was it like to sh...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...