Benedict Peters Responds to EFCC Ruling

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cannot declare any person as ‘wanted’ without first obtaining a Court order or charging them with an offence. The Court ruled that by declaring Benedict Peters ‘wanted’ the EFCC had acted illegally and unconstitutionally, and violated Mr Peters’ right […]

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cannot declare any person as ‘want...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...