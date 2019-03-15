Black Box Company to peform at Dance Umbrella Africa 2019

The Embassy of Denmark in South Africa is proud to announce that the Black Box Company will perform at the newly revived Dance Umbrella Africa 2019! With support from the Danish Art Foundation, the Black Box Company will host a master class on modern dance with the focus of gender and sexuality on Friday the […]

