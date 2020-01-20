Blitzboks keen to go and do the work – Du Preez

After 71 tournaments in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, one could expect Blitzboks sweeper, Branco du Preez, to show some reluctance in boarding another intercontinental flight to yet another tournament on the other side of the world. This time, Du Preez and his fellow Springbok Sevens team mates departed Cape Town for New Zealand, […]

After 71 tournaments in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, one could expect Blitzboks sweeper, Branco du Preez, to show some reluctance in boarding a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...