Blitzboks need to embrace opportunities in Vancouver – Afrika

It’s hard to argue with the mark made on the world sevens stage by Blitzbok Cecil Afrika, who has pretty much achieved all there is in his stellar career on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. But the fire and drive to finish at the top – on his own terms – is still burning […]

It’s hard to argue with the mark made on the world sevens stage by Blitzbok Cecil Afrika, who has pretty much achieved all there is in his stellar career on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. But the fire and dri...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...