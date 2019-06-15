C40 Cities’ Financing Sustainable African Cities Forum calls for urgent investor action to secure a sustainable future for all citizens

C40’s (www.C40.org) annual event, which took place on Wednesday in South Africa for the first time, gathered city officials and investors to address the most pressing climate challenges of our time; African mayors stated that inspiring citizens to live sustainably is a good start, but systemic infrastructure development enabled by public and private investment is […]

