Cameroon: Minister for Africa calls for restraint and dialogue following violence

The UK’s Minister for Africa James Duddridge said: I’m appalled by the killing of civilians, including children, on Friday 14 February in Ngarbruh in the North-West Region of Cameroon. My thoughts and deep condolences are with the families and friends of those killed. There must be an urgent and transparent investigation into what happened, and […]

