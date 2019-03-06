Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocates $500,000 for regional logistics base in Uganda for ebola readiness and response

The Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, released today US$500,000 from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the creation of a regional common logistics services staging area in Entebbe, Uganda, to strengthen Ebola readiness and response in the region. The new logistics centre, led by the World Food Programme (WFP) as the […]

