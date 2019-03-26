Central Mali: Perpetrators of Ogassagou massacre should be arrested and sentenced to stop the spiral of violence

AMDH and FIDH strongly condemn the 23 March massacre of at least 160 civilians in Bankass Circle, attributed to Dan Na Ambassagou, a Dozo militia. In an investigative report published last November, our organizations discussed several massacres committed by this militia in the region, particularly in the Koro Circle.(1) The recurrence of attacks against Fulani […]

