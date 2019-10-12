Centurion Moderates Discussion on Africa’s Downstream Sector at Africa Oil & Power

Centurion Law (http://www.CenturionLG.com) animated and moderated an industry discussion on Africa’s downstream sector and the continent’s shifting trade routes at the Africa Oil & Power Conference in Cape Town today. Led by Senior Associate Zion Adeoye, the discussion centered on ways to make energy access more reliable and affordable for Africans and how to better […]

Centurion Law (http://www.CenturionLG.com) animated and moderated an indus...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...