Chargé d’Affaires Hunt’s Remarks for Cutlass Express 2019 Senior Leaders Seminar

By Chargé d’Affaires Mr Bryan Hunt Rear Admiral Muatuca, Commander of the Navy Rear Admiral Lacore, Vice Commander US Sixth Fleet, Honorable senior members of the Mozambican Ministry of Defense, Distinguished participants in the Senior Leaders Seminar, Ladies and gentlemen, Good morning. Please accept my congratulations as we gather here today for the official conclusion […]

By Chargé d’Affaires Mr Bryan Hunt Rear Admiral Muatuca, Commander of the Navy Rear Admiral Lacore, Vice Commander...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...