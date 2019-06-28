China, DPRK join hands for brighter future of ties











By Ren Huanyu At the invitation of Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President, paid a state visit to the DPRK from June 20 to 21.



Xi’s visit to the DPRK aims to consolidate and develop the friendship with the DPRK and strive for the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.



The visit is of special significance as it came at a time when the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It will open a new chapter of bilateral friendship.



The visit, which came upon the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, represents a huge encouragement and political support for the party, government and people of the DPRK, and bears great significance in the history of DPRK-China relations, Kim said.



The DPRK welcomed Xi with an unprecedented level of reception courtesy. Xi was the first foreign leader in more than 50 years to publish a signed article on the DPRK’s official newspaper Rodong Sinmun. He was also the first foreign leader being welcomed at the square of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang.



About 250,000 people gathered on both sides of the street, waving flowers and national flags of the two countries to welcome the Chinese guests. Before the welcome banquet, Xi received the salute of members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee.



Such arrangement reflected the high importance Kim laid on Xi’s visit, as well as the sincere hope of the WPK, the DPRK government, and people of the DPRK to deepen China-DPRK friendly cooperation.



Since last year, Xi and Kim had met four times, opening a new chapter for China-DPRK relations and forging a profound friendship.



No matter how the international and regional situations change, the firm stance of the CPC and the Chinese government on consolidating and developing the relations with the DPRK remains unchanged, the Chinese people's friendship with the DPRK people remains unchanged, and China's support for the socialist DPRK remains unchanged, Xi said.

Noting that China-DPRK ties have now entered a new historical period, Xi said that the CPC and the Chinese government attach great importance to the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, and that it is a steadfast policy of the CPC and the Chinese government to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations.



China and the DPRK should strengthen high-level contact to guide the development of China-DPRK relations, Xi said.



The two sides, Xi said, should deepen strategic communication and exchange views on major issues in an in-depth and timely manner, so as to create a favorable environment for the development of both countries.



He also suggested that the two sides expand practical cooperation to bring more benefits to both peoples. The Chinese leader also urged the two sides to deepen friendly exchanges to lay a solid foundation for further consolidating and developing the China-DPRK friendship.



Xi’s proposals, which reflected China’s commitment to develop good-neighborly and friendly ties, serve as a continuation of the long-lasting and profound relationship between the two peoples, which is more precious than gold, and conform to peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, the development trend of the world.



With the concerted efforts of all parties concerned, the general trend of peaceful dialogue on the Korean Peninsula has taken shape, and a political settlement to the Peninsula issue sees a rare historical opportunity, which has been universally recognized and anticipated by the international community.



China, Xi said, is willing to provide assistance within its capacity for the DPRK to address its legitimate security and development concerns, strengthen coordination and cooperation with the DPRK as well as other relevant parties, and play a positive and constructive role in achieving denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and long-term stability in the region.



The DPRK highly appreciates the important role played by China in solving the Korean Peninsula issue, Kim said, adding that his country is ready to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with China to strive for new progress in the political settlement of the issue and safeguard peace and stability on the peninsula.



China's unremitting efforts to actively promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue are seen by all, and the unique and important role played by China in this process has been highly praised by the international community.



China and the DPRK have stood together through thick and thin for the past 70 years. The friendship between the two countries conforms to the wishes of people from both countries, the fundamental interests of the two countries, and the trend of the times.



The strategic choice made by both sides in the long-term overall direction to continuously consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations will not be affected by the changes in the international situation.



At the new historical starting point, China and the DPRK will remain true to their original aspirations and advance hand in hand to improve bilateral relations in the new era, deliver more benefits to the two peoples, and make greater contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.



